Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Evans & Sutherland Computer stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 12,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.69. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

In related news, Director Pierce Tim purchased 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $63,760 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

