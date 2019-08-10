Everex Hits Market Capitalization of $11.46 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, OKEx, Tidex and Huobi. In the last week, Everex has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00259823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.01255427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00094173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Mercatox, Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

