Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.21–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 million.Everspin Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.21)-(0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 165,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

