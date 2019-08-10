Everus (EVR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.75 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.68. In the last seven days, Everus has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.25 or 0.04380993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,601,699 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

