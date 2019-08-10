EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $601-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.73 million.EVO Payments also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.05 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 563,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $122.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $103,281.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $124,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,053. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

