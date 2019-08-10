Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Exela Technologies’ rating score has improved by 40.1% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exela Technologies an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, CFO James Reynolds purchased 247,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $408,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $21,837,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exela Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 64,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 1,797,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,180. The company has a market capitalization of $336.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $390.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

