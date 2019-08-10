Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year's time driven by its impressive earnings surprise history. Expeditors has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. The latest earnings beat came in August when it released its second-quarter 2019 results. Expeditors' earnings beat estimates despite a decline in Airfreight Services revenues. Also, airfreight tonnage volumes declined due to the US-China trade war and a sluggish global economy. Increase in operating expenses is an added concern. However, we are encouraged by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. This May, Expeditors announced an 11.1% hike in semi-annual cash dividend to 50 cents per share. It is also active on the buyback front. Additionally, we are impressed with Expeditors’ sound balance sheet.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

EXPD traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,114. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.90. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,817,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,681,000 after buying an additional 169,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,482,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,267,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,107,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,211,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 196,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,176,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

