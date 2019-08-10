Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $70.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

