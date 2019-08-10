F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.06.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. 623,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,691. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $131.32 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $26,998.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $248,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $1,505,578 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 45.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 306,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after buying an additional 95,256 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in F5 Networks by 11.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 892,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in F5 Networks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 124.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 164,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 91,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,311,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $205,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

