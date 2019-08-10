Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -2.15

News stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a daily sentiment score of -2.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. 12,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $280.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

FMAO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

