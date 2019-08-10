Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ FBSS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 9,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467. The company has a market cap of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.50. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

In other news, Director Kevin T. Carter purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $34,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,214.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.25% of Fauquier Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

