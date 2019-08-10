FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.80

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 18902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

FERROVIAL S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

