Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.29. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.53.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

