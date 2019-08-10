Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $1.21 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paypal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 473,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,776,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $104.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.