Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $599,000 Stake in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,054,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922,274 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 3,215.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 669,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 649,616 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $22,206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 556,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 81,114 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Buckeye Partners by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,542 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.37.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $357,990.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $366,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $829,245. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BPL opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.60%.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

