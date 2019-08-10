Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $872,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $419,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HR opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

