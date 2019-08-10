Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Lowers Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up 1.8% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

NYSE:ET opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

