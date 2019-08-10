Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE TRGP opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

