Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Reduces Stock Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,599 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX owned approximately 0.09% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,664,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,624,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1,357.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 360,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 335,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,841,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNH stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

