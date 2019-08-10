Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading Up 8.3%

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.78, approximately 565,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 241,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $295.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $53,056.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,427,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,615.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,420,266 shares of company stock worth $19,607,986 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 991,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 340,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

