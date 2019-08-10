First National Bank of Hutchinson Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $2,386,349.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,395 shares of company stock worth $17,732,814 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $292.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

