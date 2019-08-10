First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 434,990 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 434,990 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.87% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $133,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,560,000 after purchasing an additional 281,615 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $308,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $4,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,567,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,706 shares of company stock valued at $9,628,911. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.02. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

