First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,205,432 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,107,694 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $256,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 4,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,186. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,963 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

