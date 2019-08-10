First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 121,162 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 2.44% of HubSpot worth $174,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in HubSpot by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen set a $170.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.35.

In other news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,187 shares of company stock worth $23,759,382. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $191.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $196.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 1.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.