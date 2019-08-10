First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $151,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on LogMeIn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,255,229.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

