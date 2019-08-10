First Trust Advisors LP Sells 188,890 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,435,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,890 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $126,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.