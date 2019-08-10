First Trust Advisors LP Sells 335,745 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,340,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 335,745 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.2% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Paypal worth $611,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,124,828.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $104.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

