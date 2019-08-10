Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 359,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,061. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

