Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Down 8.2%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.66, approximately 800,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 856,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

