Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,299,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 384.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 297,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,458,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,693,000 after purchasing an additional 216,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.