Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 15,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $534,315.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $115,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,505 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FSCT. Macquarie started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.