Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Forterra and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of FRTA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.73.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $410.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Forterra by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

