Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCPT. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

FCPT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. 297,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,029. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

