freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNTN. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €21.20 ($24.65) price target on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.28 ($24.75).

FRA FNTN traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €17.34 ($20.16). 534,247 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.77. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

