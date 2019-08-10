FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FHLB opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

