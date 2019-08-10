Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE:FEC opened at C$13.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.19 and a 12-month high of C$19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$501.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontera Energy will post 1.99000008207913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Frontera Energy’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

