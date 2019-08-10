FY2019 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Cut by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLR. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

Continental Resources stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $52,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 737.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 547,062 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $14,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Continental Resources by 275.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 311,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 141.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 433,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 254,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166 in the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Continental Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

