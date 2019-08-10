G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Down 5.6%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.60, approximately 511,396 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 651,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $633.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 40,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,040,285.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 650,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,887,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,552,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 579,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 419,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 990,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,585,000 after buying an additional 316,781 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

