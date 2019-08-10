Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Galmed reported 2Q19 with a net loss of ($4.2M) and ended the period with $83.6M in cash.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 36.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.