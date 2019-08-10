GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 159,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. 840,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,580. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

