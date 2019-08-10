GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226,249.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 40.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $226,249.00 and approximately $327.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $18.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00732310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 170,593,047,500 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

