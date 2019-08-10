GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.53 ($28.53).

G1A stock opened at €22.87 ($26.59) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €33.97 ($39.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.06.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

