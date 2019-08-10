Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 146.5% higher against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $27,352.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00261533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.01245392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

