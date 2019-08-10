Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.54. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

NYSE G traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.92. 1,268,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,892. Genpact has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $38,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $306,091,985.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock valued at $360,138,173 in the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

