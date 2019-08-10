Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 1,268,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Genpact has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Genpact’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.52.

In other news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,008,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $306,091,985.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock valued at $360,138,173. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

