Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,626.00. Genus shares last traded at $2,626.00, with a volume of 26,022 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743 ($35.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,619.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.78.

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

