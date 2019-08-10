Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 2,532,727 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,517,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

GERN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $241.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5,328.80%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 6,429.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

