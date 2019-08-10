Giant One Day Volume Reaches $4,971.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $199,799.00 and approximately $4,971.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 71.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $10.42, $5.63 and $18.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00520068 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004444 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001170 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,698,381 coins and its circulating supply is 5,548,377 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $5.63, $11.91, $24.71, $33.89, $10.42, $50.68, $20.33, $13.92, $7.59, $70.83 and $31.10. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

