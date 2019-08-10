Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 207,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

