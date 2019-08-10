GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.52. 443,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.86. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

